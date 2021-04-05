Live

Watch CBSN Live

How much sleep do you really need?

Not getting enough sleep -- or getting too much -- can be harmful to your health. A major physicians' group, the American Thoracic Society, is out with new recommendations for just how much sleep is best. CBS News' Marlie Hall reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.