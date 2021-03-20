Live

Watch CBSN Live

How much is a piece of Titanic history worth?

A letter from Esther Hart to her mother complaining about the Titanic voyage just hours before the ship sank is set to be sold at auction in England and is expected to sell for about $170,000. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.