Live

Watch CBSN Live

How much does Steve Bannon influence Trump?

President-elect Donald Trump's appointment of "alt-right" publisher Steve Bannon as his top strategist has raised alarm. How much does Bannon really influence Trump's thinking? David Fahrenthold of The Washington Post joins CBSN with more details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.