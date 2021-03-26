Live

Watch CBSN Live

How MLK continues to inspire

Fifty years ago Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize. CBS News' Dean Reynolds finds his legacy is strong in Chicago, where a history teacher has been inviting marchers from the past to talk to students of the present.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.