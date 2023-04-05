Donald Trump Indictment
Missouri Tornado
Chicago Mayoral Election
Finland Joins NATO
Missouri tornado kills at least 5 people, causes "widespread" damage
Trump attorney says "there was no scheme and there was no crime"
Tech executive Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco
Pence won't appeal subpoena for his testimony
FBI takes down marketplace that sold millions of stolen identities
Chicago firefighter killed battling high-rise blaze; others injured
Former San Diego detective pleads guilty to operating sex parlors
Twitter labels NPR as "state-affiliated media"
Unconventional therapy helps with migraines, study finds
How mindfulness therapy may help with migraines
An estimated 1 in 10 people worldwide suffer from migraines. CBS News' Michael George reports on a new approach to treatment using mindfulness-based cognitive therapy that some patients say changed their lives.
