How McDonald's aims to woo diners with healthful changes McDonald's menu is getting a makeover. The world's number one burger chain announced Monday it is removing artificial preservatives from its iconic McNuggets, as well as several breakfast offerings. McDonald's will also roll out new hamburger buns this month that no longer include high-fructose corn syrup. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Moss, also the author of best-selling book "Salt Sugar Fat," joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the potential impact of these changes.