How many Trumps are there? Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic, Michael Duffy of Time Magazine, CBS News Contributor Peggy Noonan, and CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes weigh in on the flip-flopping nature of GOP front-runner Donald Trump. Former presidential candidate Ben Carson speculates there are two Donald Trumps, while others have lost count. On the Democratic side, Sanders’ Michigan win puts a small dent in Hillary Clinton’s campaign wagon.