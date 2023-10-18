Watch CBS News

How laws of war apply to fighting between Israel and Hamas

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has led to thousands of innocent civilian deaths, raising concerns about whether they are both in violation of international humanitarian law. Robert Goldman, the faculty director of the War Crimes Research Office at American University Washington College of Law, joined CBS News to discuss how the Geneva Convention and other international humanitarian laws apply to the fighting happening in the Middle East.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.