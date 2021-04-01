Live

How Kentucky passed bipartisan election reforms

Voters turned out in record numbers in the 2020 election after officials gave more people options for how and when to vote. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN to talk more about how Kentucky adopted a new set of election reforms.
