How "Jihadi John" may have been killed

The U.S. military is confident that the man known as "Jihadi John" was killed in an airstrike, officials say. But who was the man seen in those gruesome ISIS execution videos? CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti has the details for CBSN.
