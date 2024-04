Israel begins to respond to Iran's drone attack Air sirens sounded and aerial defense operations were in place in Bethlehem and Jerusalem after Iranian drones were launched Saturday evening toward Israel. U.S. forces in the Middle East have shot down some of the Iranian-launched drones, two U.S. officials told CBS News. Charles Faint, the deputy editorial director for the Modern War Institute at West Point, joins CBS News with more on how Israel could respond to the attacks.