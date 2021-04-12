Live

Watch CBSN Live

How is the fight against ISIS going?

Former CIA deputy director and CBS News senior security contributor Michael Morell and former national security adviser Thomas Donilon provide an update on the president’s current ISIS strategy, and what we should expect to see in 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.