How is the Biden administration addressing immigration? President Biden touched on immigration during his first-ever address to a joint session of Congress. He called on lawmakers to help end the war over immigration by passing reforms. He specifically noted securing protections for so-called "Dreamers," who came to the U.S. as children. However, the president did not talk about what's being done to address the record number of unaccompanied minors illegally crossing the southern border. Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez about the Biden administration's plan.