How Irish emigration is celebrated in the home country The story of Ireland has been a history of emigration, with millions having left the island to escape famine or to search for opportunity. EPIC, The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, traces the contributions that Irish descendants continue to make across the globe in a wide range of fields. As we mark St. Patrick's Day, correspondent Conor Knighton celebrates the Irish diaspora, and explores his own ancestors with a genealogist at the Irish Family History Centre.