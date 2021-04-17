Live

Watch CBSN Live

How Hyperloop could revolutionize transportation

The Hyperloop One may be a big step forward in high-speed public transportation. The project's first public test run was a success. If all goes according to plan, someday travelers could get from Los Angeles to San Francisco in under 30 minutes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.