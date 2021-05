How "grinch bots" are driving up the prices of hot holiday toys Competition for the season's hottest toy may not be another parent, but a piece of computer code. So-called "cyber bots" are scooping up some of the season's most coveted items so that unscrupulous sellers can then unload them at a much higher price. Atlantic senior editor Derek Thompson joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how these software bots work and why it's "extremely difficult" to combat them.