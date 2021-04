How "gangsters" helped Houston principal Bertie Simmons transform school Houston's Furr High School was one of the $10 million winners for the "XQ: The Super School Project," funded by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife, Laurene Powell Jobs. When principal Bertie Simmons first took over the school 15 years ago, it was a dropout factory. The graduation rate is now over 90 percent. Simmons tells CBS News' Chip Reid about her experience working with gang members at her school.