How fighting with your teen impacts development If you find yourself sparring with your teen, psychologist Lisa Damour says don't panic. That's because fighting can be an important part of your child's development. On NewYorkTimes.com, Damour, author of "Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions Into Adulthood,” writes that how conflict is handled at home can impact a teen's mental health and the quality of their relationships. She joins “CBS This Morning” to give practical tips for resolving conflicts with teens.