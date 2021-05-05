How Equifax "bungled" its response to massive data breach Credit reporting agency Equifax is facing backlash for its response to a data breach that exposed information of about 143 million U.S. consumers including names, social security numbers, birth dates and credit card data. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from San Francisco to discuss what hackers could do with the stolen information and why it's important to continue monitoring your credit for a "long time."