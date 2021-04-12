How Donald Trump's relationship with the press is like addiction The love-hate relationship between the Republican presidential frontrunner and the media seems to be televised every hour on the hour. Donald Trump insults news organizations often, but that doesn't stop TV networks and journalists from featuring him. Mark Leibovich, chief national correspondent of The New York Times Magazine, explains why Trump is the abusive guest who is always there, always invited, and, yes, usually the life of the party.