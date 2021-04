How does Trump feel about Kellyanne Conway questioning his Cabinet picks? President-elect Trump hasn't given any hints as to who he may pick for Secretary of State, but one of his key advisers is speaking up. According to The New York Times, the president-elect encouraged key adviser Kellyanne Conway to go public with her own thoughts on Romney. Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez joins CBSN with more on what this means that Conway went on TV to blast one of Trump's possible cabinet picks.