Live

Watch CBSN Live

How does Trump appeal to minority groups?

Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson, better known as "Diamond & Silk," are two prominent black Trump supporters, and join CBSN to discuss how the billionaire businessman can appeal to minorities.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.