Live

Watch CBSN Live

How do you know if you're choosing a good doctor?

A survey finds only 22 percent of Americans are confident choosing a doctor. Dr. Holly Phillips joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss why choosing a general practitioner could be one of your most important decisions.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.