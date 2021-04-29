Live

Watch CBSN Live

How do Americans feel about President Trump?

CBS News, along with YouGov, has tracked Americans' views on President Trump and his administration since he was sworn into office. CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto joins CBSN with details on the latest poll.
