How do Americans feel about automation? A world where robots and computers take away our jobs at once seemed like the far-off future, but that future appears to be gaining on us. According to some recent polls in Wired magazine, American workers are growing increasingly concerned about it. Wired's site director Jason Tanz joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why Americans are still apprehensive about self-driving cars and the economic impacts of automation on the job market.