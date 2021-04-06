Live

Watch CBSN Live

How DNA is changing the approach to skincare

London shop GeneU offers a new approach to the war on wrinkles. A 30-minute test can determine your DNA makeup. They use that to produce a skin care product tailored just for you. Charlie D'Agata reports on the price of a smoother complexion.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.