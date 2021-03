How did the labor market fare in August? Investors will return from the long holiday weekend eagerly waiting to see whether the August jobs report will show continued progress for the nation's labor market. Although July's results were weaker than expected, this year the economy has added 1.6 million jobs, or an average of 230,000 per month. That's the quickest pace since 1999. Jill Schlesinger has that and more in her look at the business week ahead.