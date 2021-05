How did Steve Bannon use Cambridge Analytica? Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm hired by the Trump campaign in 2016, has come under fire after reports that they used Facebook data from more than 50 million profiles obtained without users’ permission. Jennifer Grygiel, social media expert and assistant professor of communications at Syracuse University, joins CBSN to discuss how Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager Steve Bannon used the data and concerns about the upcoming midterms.