How did schools spend COVID-19 emergency funds? Congress provided nearly $200 billion in emergency funding for schools within the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the huge sums of money, the nation's report card found student test scores are still lower across the board compared with pre-pandemic levels. Professor Thomas Kane, economist and faculty director at Harvard University's Center for Education Policy Research, joined CBS News to discuss why schools have struggled to get a handle on COVID recovery.