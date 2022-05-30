Watch CBS News

How destructive AR-15 style rifles can be

In 2017, 26 were murdered with an AR-15 in a Texas church. “Ninety percent of the people were unrecognizable,” says first responder Rusty Duncan, adding the blood “covered them from head to toe.” https://cbsn.ws/3wRb1sZ
