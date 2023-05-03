Watch CBS News

How DeSantis' ultra-conservative legislative session could affect potential White House bid

The Florida state legislative session is in its final days and Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed several high-profile bills into law that he could use to his advantage in a 2024 Republican primary. These include a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the ability for Florida residents to carry concealed guns without a permit, and a lowered threshold required for juries to impose the death penalty. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.
