NASA scientist explains how Earth can avoid a climate collapse The waters off Florida's southern tip were so hot Tuesday that you could mistake a dip in the Atlantic for a hot tub. All of these high temperatures -- on the sea and on land -- have concerned scientists about the future of the planet. Allegra Legrande, climate scientist at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, joined CBS News to explain what's happening to the Earth -- and what needs to be done before it's too late.