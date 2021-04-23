Live

How crucial is Florida in this election?

Donald Trump is spending his third straight day campaigning in Florida, where the Republican nominee is in a dead heat with Hillary Clinton. CBS News elections director Anthony Salvanto explains why Florida is so crucial to the 2016 election.
