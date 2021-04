How close are we to an interest-rate hike? In a much anticipated speech Friday at the Central Bank's annual Jackson Hole Summit, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen expressed optimism about the U.S. economy. Most experts expect the Central Bank will raise its historic low interest rate before the end of the year. Financial expert Vera Gibbons, senior consumer analyst with GasBuddy.com, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the "ambiguity" of a possible interest-rate hike and factors to watch for, including the upcoming August jobs report.