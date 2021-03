How China's snub-nosed monkeys were saved In 1993 an intrepid Chinese photographer took the first-ever photographs of a rare and exotic monkey high up in the mountains of the Yunnan province. The snub-nosed monkey caused a sensation, but its discovery also set off alarm bells. Seth Doane teamed up with students from the University of British Columbia's Global Reporting Centre to report on how efforts to save the species sparked a fledgling environmental movement that may change the future of China.