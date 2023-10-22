Here Comes the Sun

Cheney: House GOP chaos is "direct result" of McCarthy-Trump alliance

Blinken says "we'll be prepared" if Iran escalates attacks

Who are the 9 Republicans running for House speaker?

American freed in Iran deal warns hostage taking "won't end with us"

Biden and Netanyahu agree to continue flow of aid into Gaza

How China targets dissidents FBI Director Christopher Wray tells 60 Minutes about China's covert program called Operation Fox Hunt.

