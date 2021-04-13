Live

Watch CBSN Live

How CBS News' Republican debate stage gets built

This time-lapse video, courtesy of Greenville News, shows just how much effort and man-power goes into making the Peace Center's auditorium stage debate-ready. CBS News' GOP debate in South Carolina will air Saturday at 9 PM EST.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.