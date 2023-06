How can the U.S. and China improve their relationship? U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in Beijing. Both sides claim to have made progress on some specific issues, but Blinken says there is still significant work to be done. Michael Swaine, a senior research fellow and expert in China and East Asia security studies for the Quincy Institute, joined CBS News to talk about the meeting.