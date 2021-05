How can Houston avoid a health crisis post-flooding? The devastating floodwaters in Texas are raising several major health concerns. More than 17,000 people are in shelters, and more than 8,000 of them are in Houston's main convention center. Health hazards in this disaster are mounting, both short and long term. Dr. David Persse, physician director of Houston's EMS and Public Health Authority, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the growing health concerns in Houston.