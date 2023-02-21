Watch CBS News

How California's snowpack is measured

Snowpack provides 30% of the state's water supply. The Central Sierra Snow Lab is part of a network of locations that use a tube to measure how deep the snowpack is, and as a result, reveal how much water is stored in the snowpack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.