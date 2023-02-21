George Santos Under Scrutiny
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Putin: Russia halting participation in last nuclear arms pact with U.S.
Ohio train derailment contaminates thousands of pounds of soil, water
Biden to deliver remarks in Poland ahead of one-year mark of Ukraine war
Queen Latifah will host NAACP Image Awards
Inside a battered Ukrainian city bracing for a new Russian attack
What's in U.S. foods that Europe deems unfit for human consumption?
Defense begins its case in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
Rep. David Cicilline, former impeachment manager, resigning from Congress
FBI agent fatally shoots dog in ritzy Philadelphia neighborhood, agency says
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
How California's snowpack is measured
Snowpack provides 30% of the state's water supply. The Central Sierra Snow Lab is part of a network of locations that use a tube to measure how deep the snowpack is, and as a result, reveal how much water is stored in the snowpack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On