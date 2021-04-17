Live

How Buzzfeed's "Tasty" videos come to life

Buzzfeed's "Tasty" video series has only been around since last summer, but it already has more than 53 million likes on Facebook alone. Ben Tracy takes us behind the scenes with the team that's producing the digital sensation.
