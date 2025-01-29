How former Sen. Bob Menendez could appeal 11-year prison sentence A federal judge sentenced former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to 11 years in prison in his corruption case on Wednesday. A jury convicted the Democrat in July 2024 on charges he accepted bribes in exchange for using his political power to aid the Egyptian government. CBS News political reporter and attorney Katrina Kaufman has more. (Editor's note: The judge first ordered Menendez to report to prison within 72 hours, but later delayed the start of his sentence to June 6, so that he could attend his wife's trial.)