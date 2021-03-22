Live

Watch CBSN Live

How big of a threat is Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi?

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi apparently came out of hiding and was seen on video preaching at a mosque in Mosul. Mike Morell, former second-in-command at the CIA, tells Scott Pelley why the shadowy figure is so dangerous.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.