How Biden can help Harris, importance of Harris-Trump debate, more on 2024 campaign Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden are in Pittsburgh Monday for their first joint campaign event since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee. They aim to court union voters in the battleground state. Former President Donald Trump returns to Pennsylvania on Wednesday. CBS News contributor Joel Payne, the chief communications officer for the progressive group MoveOn, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the campaigns.