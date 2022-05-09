Watch CBS News

How ballet and politics are entwined in Russia

“In Russia, art is politics. [The] Russian government use[s] ballet…like a weapon,” Oleksii Potiomkin, a principal dancer with Ukraine’s National Ballet who became a medic when the war began, tells Jon Wertheim. https://cbsn.ws/3wfD3Om
