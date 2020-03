How bad could the coronavirus outbreak get? Federal stay-at-home guidelines that were due to expire Monday have been extended until at least the end of April. More than 143,000 coronavirus cases are reported across America and more than 2,500 people have died. New York has the most cases by far, with more than 59,000, but the numbers are going up rapidly in states like Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois and California. David Begnaud reports on how bad the outbreak could get.