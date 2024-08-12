How Atlanta set a standard with its sustainability efforts for Olympic venues A recent study from the Internatioinal Olympic Committee shows 85% of Olympic venues built for the Games between 1896 and 2018 are still in use. While that number may be better than expected, abandoned structures still mark the spots of Games long past. Atlanta hosted the Summer Games in 1996. To keep costs down, the host city made use of structures already built, while some venues built explicitly for the Games were able to be repurposed, setting a sustainability standard for the future.