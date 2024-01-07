How artificial intelligence is revamping customer call centers Everyone gets angry over customer service call centers – both the customers frustrated at having their complaints heard and resolved, and the employees who are on the receiving end of callers' ire. That's when an AI bot can step in to cut waiting time and help defuse the situation. Correspondent David Pogue talks with the founders of Gridspace, whose artificial intelligence customer service agent, named Grace, fills in for human agents at more than 100 airlines, banks, hospital chains and phone companies.