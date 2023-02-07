State of the Union
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Turkey-Syria earthquakes death toll passes 6,000
Some of the notable guests coming to Biden's State of the Union address
4 people taken to hospital after fire forces United flight to return to San Diego
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
Uncertainty plagues gun laws new and old after Supreme Court ruling
Missouri set to execute man for murders he insists he didn't commit
2 men arrested in 1975 murder of Indiana teen who "fought for her life"
Officials reveal size of suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down
Authorities release cause of death in Detroit rappers investigation
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
How Arizona is preparing for Super Bowl LVII
Jay Parry, the president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss how they're preparing for Sunday's big game and its expected economic impact.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On