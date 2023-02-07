Watch CBS News

How Arizona is preparing for Super Bowl LVII

Jay Parry, the president and CEO of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss how they're preparing for Sunday's big game and its expected economic impact.
