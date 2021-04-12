How are China's stock plunge, trading halt impacting U.S.? Financial markets around the world are in turmoil, after another massive selloff in China. The Shanghai Composite Index slid almost 250 points, more than seven percent. Officials froze the market after only 29 minutes. It was the shortest day of trading in its 25-year history. Stocks also fell in Japan, Britain and Germany, and futures trading predicts heavy losses on Wall Street. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the impact.